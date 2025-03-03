Ceasefire Tensions Rise as Israel Blocks Aid Trucks to Gaza

Israel blocked aid trucks from entering Gaza on Sunday, escalating tensions around the fragile ceasefire that halted six weeks of fighting. The move follows Israel's adoption of a U.S. proposal for a temporary ceasefire, contingent on hostage releases, after the first phase of the ceasefire lapsed.

Hamas remains committed to the original truce, resisting Israel's push for a temporary extension, and insists on proceeding to negotiations for a permanent ceasefire. Israeli gunfire has reportedly resulted in Palestinian casualties in northern and southern Gaza, amid allegations of planted explosives by Palestinians.

Discussions flounder around Gaza's future administration post-ceasefire, with Israel ruling out any role for Hamas. The U.S. proposal to redevelop Gaza under its ownership adds a layer of complexity to the fraught situation, as both sides seek resolution over significant contentious issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)