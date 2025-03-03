Ceasefire Tensions Rise as Israel Blocks Aid Trucks to Gaza
Tensions escalate as Israel halts aid to Gaza, accusing Hamas of stalling on a ceasefire extension. Despite mediation efforts, a permanent solution remains elusive, with both sides grappling over hostage releases and Gaza's postwar future. The standoff highlights significant gaps in reaching a long-term agreement.
Israel blocked aid trucks from entering Gaza on Sunday, escalating tensions around the fragile ceasefire that halted six weeks of fighting. The move follows Israel's adoption of a U.S. proposal for a temporary ceasefire, contingent on hostage releases, after the first phase of the ceasefire lapsed.
Hamas remains committed to the original truce, resisting Israel's push for a temporary extension, and insists on proceeding to negotiations for a permanent ceasefire. Israeli gunfire has reportedly resulted in Palestinian casualties in northern and southern Gaza, amid allegations of planted explosives by Palestinians.
Discussions flounder around Gaza's future administration post-ceasefire, with Israel ruling out any role for Hamas. The U.S. proposal to redevelop Gaza under its ownership adds a layer of complexity to the fraught situation, as both sides seek resolution over significant contentious issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
