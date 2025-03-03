India Initiates Five Pilot Projects for Hydrogen-Powered Buses and Trucks Under NGHM

As part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), the Government of India has launched five pilot projects to deploy hydrogen-powered buses and trucks. This initiative aims to accelerate the adoption of Green Hydrogen as a fuel in the transportation sector by testing its feasibility, economic viability, and operational efficiency under real-world conditions. The mission is a step toward India's broader goal of reducing carbon emissions, lowering fossil fuel dependency, and establishing leadership in Green Hydrogen technology.

Implementation of Pilot Projects

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) had earlier issued guidelines for pilot projects focusing on hydrogen-based vehicles, diverse operational routes, and hydrogen refueling infrastructure. After a comprehensive evaluation process, five pilot projects have been sanctioned, involving:

37 hydrogen-powered vehicles, including: 15 hydrogen fuel cell-based vehicles 22 hydrogen internal combustion engine-based vehicles

9 hydrogen refueling stations

10 operational routes across India, including: Greater Noida – Delhi – Agra Bhubaneshwar – Konark – Puri Ahmedabad – Vadodara – Surat Sahibabad – Faridabad – Delhi Pune – Mumbai Jamshedpur – Kalinga Nagar Thiruvananthapuram – Kochi Kochi – Edappally Jamnagar – Ahmedabad NH-16 Visakhapatnam – Bayyavaram



Key Players and Financial Support

Several major Indian corporations have been awarded these pilot projects, including:

TATA Motors Ltd

Reliance Industries Limited

NTPC

ANERT

Ashok Leyland

HPCL, BPCL, and IOCL

The Government of India has committed a financial support of approximately Rs. 208 Crore for these projects. The pilot programs are expected to be commissioned within the next 18 to 24 months, paving the way for wider deployment of hydrogen-powered vehicles and infrastructure.

Mission Objectives and Impact

The National Green Hydrogen Mission, launched on January 4, 2023, with an overall budget of Rs. 19,744 crores up to FY 2029-30, is a crucial step towards making India self-reliant in clean energy and positioning it as a global leader in hydrogen-based technology. The mission aims to:

Develop commercially viable hydrogen-based transport solutions

Support infrastructure development, including hydrogen refueling stations

Demonstrate safe and efficient operations of hydrogen-powered vehicles

Assess economic feasibility and technical performance

Reduce carbon footprint and fossil fuel dependency

These pilot projects will play a key role in validating hydrogen-powered transport technologies under real-world conditions. They are expected to lead to the large-scale adoption of hydrogen fuel in India's transportation sector, aligning with the nation's commitment to the global clean energy transition.

For more information on the Scheme Guidelines for Pilot Projects under NGHM, visit the official website of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).