Left Menu

India Initiates Five Pilot Projects for Hydrogen-Powered Buses and Trucks Under NGHM

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) had earlier issued guidelines for pilot projects focusing on hydrogen-based vehicles, diverse operational routes, and hydrogen refueling infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:39 IST
India Initiates Five Pilot Projects for Hydrogen-Powered Buses and Trucks Under NGHM
The mission is a step toward India's broader goal of reducing carbon emissions, lowering fossil fuel dependency, and establishing leadership in Green Hydrogen technology. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

As part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), the Government of India has launched five pilot projects to deploy hydrogen-powered buses and trucks. This initiative aims to accelerate the adoption of Green Hydrogen as a fuel in the transportation sector by testing its feasibility, economic viability, and operational efficiency under real-world conditions. The mission is a step toward India's broader goal of reducing carbon emissions, lowering fossil fuel dependency, and establishing leadership in Green Hydrogen technology.

Implementation of Pilot Projects

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) had earlier issued guidelines for pilot projects focusing on hydrogen-based vehicles, diverse operational routes, and hydrogen refueling infrastructure. After a comprehensive evaluation process, five pilot projects have been sanctioned, involving:

  • 37 hydrogen-powered vehicles, including:
    • 15 hydrogen fuel cell-based vehicles
    • 22 hydrogen internal combustion engine-based vehicles
  • 9 hydrogen refueling stations
  • 10 operational routes across India, including:
    • Greater Noida – Delhi – Agra
    • Bhubaneshwar – Konark – Puri
    • Ahmedabad – Vadodara – Surat
    • Sahibabad – Faridabad – Delhi
    • Pune – Mumbai
    • Jamshedpur – Kalinga Nagar
    • Thiruvananthapuram – Kochi
    • Kochi – Edappally
    • Jamnagar – Ahmedabad
    • NH-16 Visakhapatnam – Bayyavaram

Key Players and Financial Support

Several major Indian corporations have been awarded these pilot projects, including:

  • TATA Motors Ltd
  • Reliance Industries Limited
  • NTPC
  • ANERT
  • Ashok Leyland
  • HPCL, BPCL, and IOCL

The Government of India has committed a financial support of approximately Rs. 208 Crore for these projects. The pilot programs are expected to be commissioned within the next 18 to 24 months, paving the way for wider deployment of hydrogen-powered vehicles and infrastructure.

Mission Objectives and Impact

The National Green Hydrogen Mission, launched on January 4, 2023, with an overall budget of Rs. 19,744 crores up to FY 2029-30, is a crucial step towards making India self-reliant in clean energy and positioning it as a global leader in hydrogen-based technology. The mission aims to:

  • Develop commercially viable hydrogen-based transport solutions
  • Support infrastructure development, including hydrogen refueling stations
  • Demonstrate safe and efficient operations of hydrogen-powered vehicles
  • Assess economic feasibility and technical performance
  • Reduce carbon footprint and fossil fuel dependency

These pilot projects will play a key role in validating hydrogen-powered transport technologies under real-world conditions. They are expected to lead to the large-scale adoption of hydrogen fuel in India's transportation sector, aligning with the nation's commitment to the global clean energy transition.

For more information on the Scheme Guidelines for Pilot Projects under NGHM, visit the official website of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025