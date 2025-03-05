Haryana Cracks Down on Illegal Mining: 22 Trucks Penalized

The Haryana State Enforcement Bureau has intensified its efforts against illegal mining by issuing challans to 22 truck drivers for illegal mining and overloading in Yamunanagar, an official statement reported Wednesday.

The enforcement action, which took place on the Radaur-Ladwa National Highway, underscores the state's commitment to cracking down on illegal mining activities. Officials have emphasized that violators will face stringent legal consequences.

This initiative follows directives from Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and is part of a broader campaign launched in January 2025. So far, the Bureau has registered 238 cases, arrested 136 offenders, and imposed fines totaling over Rs 1.27 crore, of which Rs 63.54 lakh has been recovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)