Left Menu

Haryana Cracks Down on Illegal Mining: 22 Trucks Penalized

The Haryana State Enforcement Bureau has issued challans to 22 truck drivers for illegal mining and overloading in Yamunanagar district as part of a crackdown. This campaign aligns with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's directive, leading to numerous arrests and significant fines imposed on offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yamunanagar | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:19 IST
Haryana Cracks Down on Illegal Mining: 22 Trucks Penalized
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana State Enforcement Bureau has intensified its efforts against illegal mining by issuing challans to 22 truck drivers for illegal mining and overloading in Yamunanagar, an official statement reported Wednesday.

The enforcement action, which took place on the Radaur-Ladwa National Highway, underscores the state's commitment to cracking down on illegal mining activities. Officials have emphasized that violators will face stringent legal consequences.

This initiative follows directives from Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and is part of a broader campaign launched in January 2025. So far, the Bureau has registered 238 cases, arrested 136 offenders, and imposed fines totaling over Rs 1.27 crore, of which Rs 63.54 lakh has been recovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025