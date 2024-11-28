Ananda Krishnan: Legacy of a Malaysian Tycoon
Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan has passed away, as confirmed by his private investment firm, Usaha Tegas. Known for his vast business ventures and philanthropic efforts, Krishnan's contributions have significantly impacted many sectors and lives. His family requests privacy during this mournful period.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 12:16 IST
Malaysian business titan Ananda Krishnan, renowned for his vast empire spanning telecommunications to oil and gas, has passed away. The announcement came from his investment firm, Usaha Tegas, on Thursday.
Krishnan was lauded for his noteworthy contributions to national development and the corporate sector. His charitable initiatives have also profoundly impacted many lives, the firm mentioned in its statement.
The family has requested privacy to grieve their loss privately, emphasizing their wish for their sentiments to be respected during this difficult time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Groundbreaking 50-Year Deal: Delmon Industrial Complex to Enhance UAE Oil and Gas Sector
Revamping India's Oil and Gas Sector: A New Era of Exploration
OPEC Challenges Critics at COP29: Oil and Gas Deemed 'Gift from God'
Legacy of Ananda Krishnan: A Life of Influence and Philanthropy
Plenty of Oil and Gas: IEA Predicts Comfortable Markets Ahead