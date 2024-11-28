Ananda Krishnan: Legacy of a Malaysian Tycoon

Malaysian business titan Ananda Krishnan, renowned for his vast empire spanning telecommunications to oil and gas, has passed away. The announcement came from his investment firm, Usaha Tegas, on Thursday.

Krishnan was lauded for his noteworthy contributions to national development and the corporate sector. His charitable initiatives have also profoundly impacted many lives, the firm mentioned in its statement.

The family has requested privacy to grieve their loss privately, emphasizing their wish for their sentiments to be respected during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)