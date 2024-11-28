Left Menu

Ananda Krishnan: Legacy of a Malaysian Tycoon

Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan has passed away, as confirmed by his private investment firm, Usaha Tegas. Known for his vast business ventures and philanthropic efforts, Krishnan's contributions have significantly impacted many sectors and lives. His family requests privacy during this mournful period.

Updated: 28-11-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 12:16 IST
Malaysian business titan Ananda Krishnan, renowned for his vast empire spanning telecommunications to oil and gas, has passed away. The announcement came from his investment firm, Usaha Tegas, on Thursday.

Krishnan was lauded for his noteworthy contributions to national development and the corporate sector. His charitable initiatives have also profoundly impacted many lives, the firm mentioned in its statement.

The family has requested privacy to grieve their loss privately, emphasizing their wish for their sentiments to be respected during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

