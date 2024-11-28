Legacy of Malaysian Tycoon Ananda Krishnan
Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan, known for his extensive business empire and philanthropic efforts, has passed away. His investments spanned telecommunications to oil and gas. His private firm, Usaha Tegas, confirmed the news, highlighting his contributions to nation-building and requesting privacy for his family during their time of mourning.
Malaysian business magnate Ananda Krishnan, whose ventures in telecommunications and energy have made a significant impact, has died, his firm Usaha Tegas announced on Thursday.
Krishnan was celebrated for his extensive contributions to both the corporate sector and philanthropy, touching countless lives and aiding national development.
The family requests privacy during this period of mourning, expressed Usaha Tegas in a released statement.
