Ajmer Dargah Dispute Sparks Political Outcry

Amid claims of a Shiva temple at Ajmer's dargah, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav criticized the ruling party for diverting the public's attention. Meanwhile, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi denounced the spread of hate and emphasized the dargah's historical significance, while legal actions concerning the site continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:33 IST
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a heated political atmosphere, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav accused those in power of using the ongoing controversy over a Shiva temple claim within Ajmer Sharif Dargah to distract citizens from pressing national issues. She criticized the ruling faction for attempting to take the country back while ignoring youth employment and vital concerns.

Yadav, speaking outside Parliament during the Winter Session, called for a discussion on recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, noting the opposition's demand for a debate in Lok Sabha. She alleged that the police had a 'well-planned' strategy to harass citizens, with assurances from the Speaker that the issue would be addressed.

As the controversy unfolds, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi pointed fingers at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS for inflaming religious tensions. He underscored the historical importance of the dargah, highlighting India's tradition of sending 'chadars' and lamenting the rise in claims over religious sites such as Ajmer, with ongoing legal battles escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

