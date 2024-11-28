Left Menu

Gujarat Unveils Namo Saraswati Yojana for Future-Ready Education

The Gujarat government launches the Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana under the 2024-25 budget to boost science education for Classes 11 and 12, offering Rs 25,000 over two years to eligible students to nurture future-ready skills and career opportunities amidst the state's ambitious growth plans.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File Photo/@Bhupendrapbjp). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat, the Gujarat government has announced a series of transformative educational schemes under the 2024-25 budget. The initiatives are aimed at enhancing secondary and higher secondary education, focusing on equipping students with future-ready skills and high-quality education. Among the key schemes is the Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana, spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

This scheme targets students in Classes 11 and 12, encouraging them to pursue science education by providing financial assistance. The government has allocated Rs 250 crore for its implementation, and eligible students will receive a total aid package of Rs 25,000 over two years. To qualify, students must score at least 50% in their Class 10 board exams and enroll in the science stream at recognized institutions.

The Namo Saraswati Yojana also considers family income criteria, providing funds directly through Direct Benefit Transfer to the student's mother's bank account. The initiative is part of a broader vision to transform Gujarat into a global hub for sectors like digital sciences and green energy, ensuring a skilled workforce for the future. With an efficient tracking and management system via the Namo Saraswati Portal, the scheme aims to streamline administration and maximize impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

