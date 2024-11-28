Catastrophic Landslide in Eastern Uganda: Lives Lost and Many Missing
Heavy rains in eastern Uganda have triggered a devastating landslide, resulting in at least 15 deaths and over 100 missing persons. Several homes across various villages were buried, prompting emergency response efforts by local authorities and government agencies.
The authorities are mobilizing efforts to search for survivors and provide essential support to the affected communities, as the scale of the disaster continues to unfold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
