Catastrophic Landslide in Eastern Uganda: Lives Lost and Many Missing

Heavy rains in eastern Uganda have triggered a devastating landslide, resulting in at least 15 deaths and over 100 missing persons. Several homes across various villages were buried, prompting emergency response efforts by local authorities and government agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Uganda is reeling after a catastrophic landslide, intensified by ongoing heavy rains, claimed the lives of at least 15 individuals. According to reports from the Prime Minister's office and local police, more than 100 people are still missing in the wake of this natural disaster.

The landslide swept away numerous homes across several villages in eastern Uganda, leaving devastation in its path and raising urgent concerns over humanitarian aid and rescue operations.

The authorities are mobilizing efforts to search for survivors and provide essential support to the affected communities, as the scale of the disaster continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

