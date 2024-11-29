Left Menu

Tragic Loss of Birsa Munda's Descendant: Mangal Munda Dies in Ranchi

Mangal Munda, the great-grandson of tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda, died following a road accident. He passed away at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi. Further details on the incident are awaited. Birsa Munda is known for leading a revolution against British colonial rule.

29-11-2024
Freedom fighter Birsa Munda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Mangal Munda, the great-grandson of the celebrated tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda, succumbed to injuries from a road accident, officials confirmed on Thursday night. The tragic incident occurred at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

The Public Relations Officer of RIMS announced, "Birsa Munda's descendant, Mangal Munda, passed away at RIMS last night." The exact circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear, with further details currently awaited.

Bhagwan Birsa Munda is revered for his leadership in the Ulgulan, a revolutionary movement against British rule. His enduring legacy serves as a beacon of resistance and hope for many, particularly within tribal communities across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

