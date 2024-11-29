Ajmer Dargah Leader Condemns Temple Controversy

Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, the spiritual head of Ajmer Sharif Dargah, has denounced a petition alleging that the Dargah was constructed over a Shiva temple. Khan stated, "It is not right to create such controversies," highlighting the harmonious coexistence between Hindus and Muslims in the area.

Khan emphasized the Dargah's importance to people of all faiths, recounting visits from leaders and citizens alike. He noted that religious diversity is celebrated here, with offerings from figures such as the Prime Minister and RSS's Indresh Kumar underscoring the site's universal appeal.

Addressing recent violence linked to religious surveys, Khan lamented the loss of innocent lives and urged against divisive narratives. On the ongoing court case, he expressed readiness to seek legal counsel, noting that court decisions should be based on evidence, not sensational claims.

