Left Menu

Ajmer Dargah Leader Condemns Temple Controversy

The spiritual leader of Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, criticized the recent petition claiming the Dargah was built over a Shiva temple. He emphasized the site's significance to all religions and urged for rational discourse while remarking on communal harmony and legal processes handling the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 10:49 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 10:49 IST
Ajmer Dargah Leader Condemns Temple Controversy
Ajmer Sharif Dargah spiritual head, Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, the spiritual head of Ajmer Sharif Dargah, has denounced a petition alleging that the Dargah was constructed over a Shiva temple. Khan stated, "It is not right to create such controversies," highlighting the harmonious coexistence between Hindus and Muslims in the area.

Khan emphasized the Dargah's importance to people of all faiths, recounting visits from leaders and citizens alike. He noted that religious diversity is celebrated here, with offerings from figures such as the Prime Minister and RSS's Indresh Kumar underscoring the site's universal appeal.

Addressing recent violence linked to religious surveys, Khan lamented the loss of innocent lives and urged against divisive narratives. On the ongoing court case, he expressed readiness to seek legal counsel, noting that court decisions should be based on evidence, not sensational claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024