Indonesia's Nuclear Ambitions: Bridging Power and Progress

Indonesia is in discussions with the United States and Russia to acquire technology for nuclear power plants, according to a deputy minister from the Indonesian government. The goal is to reduce dependency on fossil fuels by implementing nuclear power as early as 2036.

The nation is considering both small modular reactors and conventional nuclear technology, despite concerns due to its earthquake-prone geography. Currently, no formal orders have been placed as the government awaits presidential approval and discussions with international partners.

Funding remains a significant challenge. Indonesia was promised $20 billion through the G7's Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) in 2022, but slow disbursement has hindered progress in reducing emissions. Meanwhile, loans for renewable energy projects are being arranged, albeit without finalized interest rates.

