Indonesia's Nuclear Ambitions: Bridging Power and Progress

Indonesia is exploring nuclear power development with the U.S. and Russia to reduce reliance on fossil fuels by 2036. Despite controversies due to seismic risks, Indonesia aims to boost renewable energy. Funding challenges persist, with stalled JETP aid, but plans for extensive renewable projects continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 14:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesia is in discussions with the United States and Russia to acquire technology for nuclear power plants, according to a deputy minister from the Indonesian government. The goal is to reduce dependency on fossil fuels by implementing nuclear power as early as 2036.

The nation is considering both small modular reactors and conventional nuclear technology, despite concerns due to its earthquake-prone geography. Currently, no formal orders have been placed as the government awaits presidential approval and discussions with international partners.

Funding remains a significant challenge. Indonesia was promised $20 billion through the G7's Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) in 2022, but slow disbursement has hindered progress in reducing emissions. Meanwhile, loans for renewable energy projects are being arranged, albeit without finalized interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

