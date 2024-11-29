'Together We Soar': Shriram Finance Unveils Inspiring Campaign with Celeb Power
Shriram Finance has launched 'Together We Soar,’ a campaign designed to inspire and empower customers across India. With cricket icon Rahul Dravid as its brand ambassador, the campaign highlights partnership and teamwork as essential to achieving dreams and overcoming challenges.
Adding star power, Bollywood legend Naseeruddin Shah narrates the Hindi version of the ad, 'Har Indian ke Saath: Judenge. Udenge.' The campaign aims to connect with multi-regional audiences through meaningful and relatable content, reinforced by renowned lyricists K.S. Chandrabose and Madhan Karky, who contributed to the Telugu and Tamil versions, respectively.
Using a 360-degree media approach, Shriram Finance intends to communicate its message of unity and financial support through various platforms, including digital, television, and social media. This initiative reflects the company's dedication to empowering customers by facilitating access to financial resources necessary for their growth and success.
