Left Menu

'Together We Soar': Shriram Finance Unveils Inspiring Campaign with Celeb Power

Shriram Finance launched a new campaign, 'Together We Soar', emphasizing partnership for growth. Featuring Rahul Dravid and Naseeruddin Shah, the campaign aims to inspire audiences across India. It underscores the company's commitment to helping customers realize their dreams through financial empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:31 IST
'Together We Soar': Shriram Finance Unveils Inspiring Campaign with Celeb Power
Rahul Dravid Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Shriram Finance has launched 'Together We Soar,’ a campaign designed to inspire and empower customers across India. With cricket icon Rahul Dravid as its brand ambassador, the campaign highlights partnership and teamwork as essential to achieving dreams and overcoming challenges.

Adding star power, Bollywood legend Naseeruddin Shah narrates the Hindi version of the ad, 'Har Indian ke Saath: Judenge. Udenge.' The campaign aims to connect with multi-regional audiences through meaningful and relatable content, reinforced by renowned lyricists K.S. Chandrabose and Madhan Karky, who contributed to the Telugu and Tamil versions, respectively.

Using a 360-degree media approach, Shriram Finance intends to communicate its message of unity and financial support through various platforms, including digital, television, and social media. This initiative reflects the company's dedication to empowering customers by facilitating access to financial resources necessary for their growth and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024