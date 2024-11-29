U.S. Escalates Solar Trade War with New Tariff Measures

U.S. trade officials are poised to unveil new tariffs on solar panels imported from four Southeast Asian countries following complaints by American manufacturers over market disruption by cheap imports. This move marks the latest episode in a protracted trade conflict over solar panel dominance with Chinese enterprises.

The case, advocated by American solar firms including Hanwha Qcells and First Solar, seeks substantial antidumping duties and tariffs to counter alleged unfair subsidies by countries hosting Chinese manufacturers like Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Thailand. This reaction underscores ongoing U.S. efforts over the past decade to curb the impacts of foreign solar imports on domestic industry.

While most solar installations in America rely on overseas panels, the proposed tariffs are indicative of a broader strategy to foster local manufacturing, amplified by incentives in Biden's Inflation Reduction Act. As U.S. policy evolves around clean energy, these tariffs aim to recalibrate the balance between import reliance and domestic production.

(With inputs from agencies.)