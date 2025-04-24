Left Menu

Market Rally Amid Easing U.S.-China Tensions: The Economic Optimism

The S&P 500 rallied to a two-week high as hopes rose for eased U.S.-China trade tensions and President Trump scaled back threats to fire Federal Reserve Chair Powell. Positive market sentiment followed talks of U.S. tariff reductions on China and Trump's assurance regarding Powell. Key stock indexes posted gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 00:51 IST
The benchmark S&P 500 index surged to a two-week high on Wednesday, fueled by optimism over a potential de-escalation in the U.S.-China trade standoff. President Donald Trump's softened rhetoric on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell boosted market confidence further.

Market sentiment brightened after a Wall Street Journal report suggested a reduction in U.S. tariffs on China, marking a possible thaw in the trade war. This followed Trump's remarks stating he had no plans to fire Powell, reversing an earlier divisive comment.

As a result, major stock indexes displayed significant gains, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq showing strong performance, driven by hopes of policy stability and easing trade tensions.

