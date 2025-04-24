Tragedy in Pahalgam: Remembering Kanpur's Shubham Dwivedi

The mortal remains of Kanpur businessman Shubham Dwivedi and Nepalese national Sudip Neupane, victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, were received in Lucknow before proceeding to their respective hometowns. Tragedy struck during a family vacation when Dwivedi was killed in front of his wife.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak paid his respects at the Lucknow airport, condemning the terrorists' cowardly act. He assured that the government stands with the victims' families and promised a fitting retaliation against such violence.

As a mark of protest, local traders' unions in Kanpur have announced a shutdown of business establishments to express their outrage. Traders plan to gather and burn effigies, protesting the attack and calling for justice for their fallen colleague.

(With inputs from agencies.)