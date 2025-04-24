Left Menu

Supreme Court Weighs Compassionate Bail for Vikas Yadav Amid Family Crisis

The Supreme Court questioned the Delhi government about granting interim bail to Vikas Yadav, serving a 25-year sentence for murder, to visit his ailing mother. Despite concerns over Yadav's past, the court considered his family's circumstances, while the Delhi government's opposition cited his influence and previous misuse of bail.

The Supreme Court of India scrutinized the Delhi government's responsibilities on Wednesday as it deliberated over an interim bail plea for Vikas Yadav, convicted in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case. Yadav, who is serving a 25-year sentence, is seeking release to attend to his critically ill mother.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan indicated a propensity to grant Yadav temporary bail but emphasized the imposition of strict restrictions. The court queried the Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati about the state's liability if something untoward occurred to Yadav's mother during his incarceration.

Bhati resisted the bail plea, highlighting Yadav's significant influence and previous misuse of medical bail. The hearing is set for April 24, as the court admonishes state governments for delaying a medical examination of Yadav's mother, hospitalized in critical care, despite an order from April 2.

