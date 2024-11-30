England Dominates First Innings in Christchurch Test
In the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch, England scored 499, taking a commanding 151-run lead. Harry Brook was the standout performer with a score of 171, while New Zealand's Matt Henry claimed 4 wickets for 84 runs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 06:51 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 06:51 IST
England achieved a significant first-innings lead by being all out for 499 on the third day of the opening Test match against New Zealand in Christchurch.
Harry Brook emerged as the top scorer with a remarkable 171 runs, showcasing his exceptional batting prowess.
New Zealand's Matt Henry was the pick of their bowlers, taking four wickets for 84 runs in an impressive display of skill.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- cricket
- New Zealand
- Test match
- Harry Brook
- Matt Henry
- innings
- lead
- scored
- wickets
Advertisement