England Dominates First Innings in Christchurch Test

In the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch, England scored 499, taking a commanding 151-run lead. Harry Brook was the standout performer with a score of 171, while New Zealand's Matt Henry claimed 4 wickets for 84 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 06:51 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 06:51 IST
England achieved a significant first-innings lead by being all out for 499 on the third day of the opening Test match against New Zealand in Christchurch.

Harry Brook emerged as the top scorer with a remarkable 171 runs, showcasing his exceptional batting prowess.

New Zealand's Matt Henry was the pick of their bowlers, taking four wickets for 84 runs in an impressive display of skill.

