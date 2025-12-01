Rise of C P Radhakrishnan: From Humble Beginnings to Vice Presidency
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted C P Radhakrishnan's journey from humble beginnings to becoming India's 15th Vice President, emphasizing his commitment to democracy and social service. At the Winter Session of Parliament, Modi congratulated Radhakrishnan, noting his leadership qualities and dedication to public service.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded C P Radhakrishnan's ascent from modest roots to the Vice Presidency as a celebration of democratic strength. Speaking at Parliament's Winter Session, Modi expressed hope that Radhakrishnan's leadership would facilitate productive discussions and informed decisions in the Rajya Sabha.
C P Radhakrishnan, elected as India's 15th Vice President in September, brings a lifetime dedicated to social service. His experiences, marked by survival from life-threatening incidents, highlight his unwavering commitment to the nation. Modi praised Radhakrishnan's leadership akin to a 'soldier of democracy,' particularly during the Emergency.
Celebrating Radhakrishnan's personal and political journey, Modi emphasized his resilience and organizational skills while recounting Radhakrishnan's decision to forgo non-vegetarian food, aligning with the vegetarian ethos of Modi's Varanasi constituency. The Prime Minister encouraged Parliament members to honor both the traditions of the House and the new Vice President's dignity.
