Delhi High Court Seeks CBI Oversight in RAU's IAS Study Circle Case

The Delhi High Court has asked the CBI to deploy a senior officer to supervise the investigation into RAU's IAS Study Circle case. This comes after a plea from Nevin Dalvin's father was dismissed. Concerns over investigation integrity were raised, prompting the intervention for continued oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 12:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has taken a significant step by asking the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to appoint a senior officer to oversee the ongoing probe into the RAU's IAS Study Circle case. This move came after the father of Nevin Dalvin, a deceased student, petitioned the court seeking a change in the Investigation Officer (IO).

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, in an order dated November 27, acknowledged the petitioner's concerns, emphasizing the need for balanced rights. "The Director of CBI is requested to designate a senior officer to regularly monitor the investigation. No further directives are deemed necessary at this stage," he stated, adding that the court trusts CBI to uphold the petitioner's faith.

The court also commented on the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's earlier decision, which dismissed the petition for changing the IO. It opined that while the magistrate may not direct CBI to register an FIR under Section 156(3), it retains the power to monitor the investigation, aligning with constitutional judgments, once CBI proceeds.

The petition, initially filed by Dalvin Suresh, sought an Inspector General-level officer from the CBI for effective investigation, alleging the current IO's bias and failure to execute a fair probe. Advocate Abhijit Anand pointed out the lack of crucial evidence collection, including unseized CCTV footage and site plans, underscoring the investigation's shortcomings.

Conversely, CBI defended its procedures, highlighting its adherence to due process and the investigation's supervision under top-tier officials, including the Secretary of the Central Vigilance Commission. The bureau has already submitted two status reports to the Division Bench in sealed covers, maintaining transparency and thoroughness in its approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

