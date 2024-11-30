Left Menu

India's Major Ports Navigate Towards a Greener Future with 'HaritSagar' Guidelines

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launches 'HaritSagar' to initiate eco-conscious practices in India's major ports. The guidelines emphasize incentives for using cleaner fuels and technologies, showcasing a commitment to sustainability. Periodic environmental audits and compliance with global standards are prioritized in this green initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride toward environmental sustainability, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has unveiled the 'HaritSagar' Green Port Guidelines. Announced during a session in the Lok Sabha on Friday, these guidelines aim to cut carbon intensity and foster an eco-friendly ecosystem across the country's major ports.

The official statement emphasized the periodic monitoring conducted by the State Pollution Control Board, ensuring stringent checks on air and water quality at the ports. Adherence to the MARPOL convention further aligns Indian ports with international environmental standards. Under these guidelines, ships utilizing cleaner fuels or equipped with shore power facilities gain preferential berthing and fee reductions, incentivizing sustainability.

In addition, private craft operators employing green fuels like Methanol, Ethanol, and Hydrogen Fuel Cells will be duly rewarded. The guidelines extend incentives to truck operators using alternative energies such as CNG, LNG, or electric fleets. Existing PPP concessionaires at ports are encouraged to adopt eco-friendly designs and practices. Ports, including Vishakhapatnam, have proactively adopted pollution-reducing measures like solar power generation and sewage treatment plants.

