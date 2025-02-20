Revolutionizing Refrigeration: RRCAT's Eco-Friendly Solution

The Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) in Indore has unveiled a climate-conscious refrigeration system designed to facilitate the long-haul transport of perishable goods such as fruits, vegetables, and fish. Officials revealed this innovative solution on Thursday.

Dubbed Shivay (Sheetal Vahak Yantra), this novel refrigerated container employs liquid nitrogen as a power source, ensuring operation without carbon emissions. A local Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in Indore has now adopted the technology, making the container's production a reality.

The inaugural unit was delivered to its first client during an event hosted by RRCAT, attended by Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Indian Government. Highlighting the project's fiscal advantage, RRCAT scientist Prashant Khare noted the minimal cost of sustenance—only Rs 1 per kilogram—for distances up to 1,000 kilometers.

