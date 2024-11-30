Left Menu

India's Textile Ministry Momentum: A Visionary Path to Skill Capital

Minister Pabitra Margherita stressed the government's dedication to skilling Indian youth to propel the nation towards a developed future. The Ministry of Textiles is advancing through initiatives like the SAMARTH Scheme and Startup support, aiming for significant economic growth and a global leadership stance by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:12 IST
India's Textile Ministry Momentum: A Visionary Path to Skill Capital
Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita (Photo/Ministry of Textiles). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Textiles is at the forefront of India's ambitious mission to become a global skill hub, as emphasized by Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita. Highlighting the government's dedication to equipping the nation's youth with crucial skills, he outlined various initiatives aimed at transforming the industry.

During a press conference in New Delhi, Margherita highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on skill development as integral to realizing a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Initiatives such as the SAMARTH Scheme are training thousands to enhance employability in the evolving textiles sector, with an emphasis on empowering women and marginalized communities.

The Ministry's vision extends beyond skill development, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in technical textiles. Under initiatives like the National Technical Textile Mission and Startup projects, significant funding has been allocated to support aspiring innovators. Since 2014, India's skilling ecosystem has seen a dramatic transformation, positioning the country as the third largest startup ecosystem globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024