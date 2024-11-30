India's Textile Ministry Momentum: A Visionary Path to Skill Capital

The Ministry of Textiles is at the forefront of India's ambitious mission to become a global skill hub, as emphasized by Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita. Highlighting the government's dedication to equipping the nation's youth with crucial skills, he outlined various initiatives aimed at transforming the industry.

During a press conference in New Delhi, Margherita highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on skill development as integral to realizing a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Initiatives such as the SAMARTH Scheme are training thousands to enhance employability in the evolving textiles sector, with an emphasis on empowering women and marginalized communities.

The Ministry's vision extends beyond skill development, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in technical textiles. Under initiatives like the National Technical Textile Mission and Startup projects, significant funding has been allocated to support aspiring innovators. Since 2014, India's skilling ecosystem has seen a dramatic transformation, positioning the country as the third largest startup ecosystem globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)