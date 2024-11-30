Debate on Vaishno Devi Ropeway: Faith vs. Tourism

Mehbooba Mufti, PDP leader, urged Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to halt plans for a ropeway leading to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi, stressing the importance of preserving the site's religious sanctity over tourism development.

Amid rising tensions, Mufti also demanded the withdrawal of police complaints against protestors in Katra, where clashes occurred over the initiative. She emphasized the pivotal role the pilgrimage plays in sustaining local economies, pointing out that increased tourism could jeopardize thousands of livelihoods.

Critics argue the ropeway threatens not just economic stability, but cultural traditions tied to the shrine. With Jammu and Kashmir facing high unemployment, Mufti insists that infrastructure projects should prioritize local interests over broader tourism goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)