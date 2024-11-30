Left Menu

Debate on Vaishno Devi Ropeway: Faith vs. Tourism

Mehbooba Mufti appeals to the Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor to reconsider the construction of a ropeway at Vaishno Devi, citing religious sanctity and local livelihoods. She also demands withdrawal of FIRs against protestors. Discussions focus on balancing economic ambitions with religious and cultural sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra/Jammu | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:56 IST
Debate on Vaishno Devi Ropeway: Faith vs. Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mehbooba Mufti, PDP leader, urged Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to halt plans for a ropeway leading to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi, stressing the importance of preserving the site's religious sanctity over tourism development.

Amid rising tensions, Mufti also demanded the withdrawal of police complaints against protestors in Katra, where clashes occurred over the initiative. She emphasized the pivotal role the pilgrimage plays in sustaining local economies, pointing out that increased tourism could jeopardize thousands of livelihoods.

Critics argue the ropeway threatens not just economic stability, but cultural traditions tied to the shrine. With Jammu and Kashmir facing high unemployment, Mufti insists that infrastructure projects should prioritize local interests over broader tourism goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024