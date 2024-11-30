CLFI Day 2: Unveiling Crime Mysteries and Celebrating Storytelling

The Crime Literature Festival of India (CLFI) captivated audiences on its second day at the Hyatt Centric, Dehradun, with a diverse lineup of authors, filmmakers, law enforcement officials, and journalists. The festival explored the intersection of crime, justice, and literature, featuring sessions on high-profile cases and the role of organized crime in India.

The day's events started with a session titled "Who Killed Sidhu Moose Wala? The Lawrence Bishnoi Angle," where speakers Jupinderjit Singh and Siddhant Arora provided insights into the chilling details of the case. The festival continued with "Remembering Vijay Raman: The Gentleman Cop Who Eliminated Paan Singh Tomar," a tribute to the late officer's legacy, featuring Aloke Lal, K Vijay Kumar, and Veena Vijay Raman, highlighting the humanity behind the badge.

The afternoon included "Gun, Guts, and Pen: A Conversation with the Writer of Mirzapur," offering a glimpse into the creative process behind gritty narratives, and "Proxy Wars: Games Played by ISI and Other Players," where Ashok Kumar shed light on the covert operations of intelligence agencies. The day concluded with "Undercover Humour: Why Cop Characters Shine in Slapstick Comedy," featuring Kavita Kaushik and Ashok Kumar, moderated by Maanas Lal, exploring how humor humanizes police portrayals in media.

(With inputs from agencies.)