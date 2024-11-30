Western Railway Introduces Mumbai-Bhiwani Special for Festive Rush

To address the mounting passenger rush during the holiday season, Western Railway has announced the introduction of a superfast special train service between Mumbai Central and Bhiwani. Additionally, the Bandra Terminus-Udhna special trips have been extended. These measures are intended to facilitate smoother transit amidst anticipated high demand.

Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek of Western Railway detailed the new train, No. 09001/09002, which will operate bi-weekly between December 3 and 18. Departing Mumbai Central at 10:30 AM every Tuesday and Friday, it will reach Bhiwani the following day by 1 PM. In return, Train No. 09002 will depart Bhiwani at 2:45 PM every Wednesday and Saturday, arriving at Mumbai Central by 4:30 PM the next day.

The train will stop at numerous stations, including Borivali and Charkhi Dadri, and will feature both AC 2 Tier and AC 3 Tier coaches. Meanwhile, the Bandra Terminus-Udhna special train service has been extended through the end of December, with bookings available online and at PRS counters from December 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)