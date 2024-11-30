Left Menu

Western Railway Introduces Mumbai-Bhiwani Special for Festive Rush

To accommodate the festive season's passenger surge, Western Railway is launching a superfast special train between Mumbai Central and Bhiwani, along with extending Bandra Terminus-Udhna services. These strategic additions aim to alleviate congestion during peak travel periods, ensuring a smoother journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:21 IST
Western Railway Introduces Mumbai-Bhiwani Special for Festive Rush
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To address the mounting passenger rush during the holiday season, Western Railway has announced the introduction of a superfast special train service between Mumbai Central and Bhiwani. Additionally, the Bandra Terminus-Udhna special trips have been extended. These measures are intended to facilitate smoother transit amidst anticipated high demand.

Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek of Western Railway detailed the new train, No. 09001/09002, which will operate bi-weekly between December 3 and 18. Departing Mumbai Central at 10:30 AM every Tuesday and Friday, it will reach Bhiwani the following day by 1 PM. In return, Train No. 09002 will depart Bhiwani at 2:45 PM every Wednesday and Saturday, arriving at Mumbai Central by 4:30 PM the next day.

The train will stop at numerous stations, including Borivali and Charkhi Dadri, and will feature both AC 2 Tier and AC 3 Tier coaches. Meanwhile, the Bandra Terminus-Udhna special train service has been extended through the end of December, with bookings available online and at PRS counters from December 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024