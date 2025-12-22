Left Menu

Nepal's Voter Surge: Over a Million New Registrations Pre-Election

Nepal has recorded over a million new voter registrations ahead of its March 2024 general election. The Election Commission revealed that 1,016,754 new voters have been added since the announcement, increasing the number of political parties participating from 87 in 2022 to 114.

In a significant development for Nepal's democratic process, more than one million new voters have been added to the electoral rolls in anticipation of the upcoming general election, scheduled for March 5, 2024, according to the Election Commission.

The information was disclosed by Election Commission information officer, Suman Ghimire, who stated that since the announcement of the elections, precisely 1,016,754 new voters have registered across the nation. This surge reflects a growing democratic engagement.

Furthermore, the number of political parties registered to contest the House of Representatives election has increased to 114, compared to 87 in the previous 2022 elections. The commission plans to publish the final voters' list on December 27.

