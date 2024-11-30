Left Menu

BJP Gears Up for Delhi With Parivartan Yatra Starting December 8

The BJP is preparing for the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections by starting its Parivartan Yatra from all seven Lok Sabha seats on December 8. Aimed at rallying support, the Yatra will last 10 to 12 days, highlighting alleged shortcomings of the AAP government and promoting the BJP's agenda.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is intensifying its efforts for the forthcoming Delhi Assembly Elections, anticipated in 2025, by initiating its Parivartan Yatra from December 8, spanning all seven Lok Sabha seats. An official announcement is expected soon detailing this strategic move aimed at mobilizing public support.

In a meeting held on Saturday and chaired by Satish Upadhyay, the convener of the Parivartan Yatra Committee, BJP strategized over the upcoming campaign trail. This is part of a series of preparatory meetings focusing on the manifesto, chargesheet, and Yatra details.

With the Yatra set to last for about 10 to 12 days, senior BJP leaders and thousands of supporters are expected to take part, as the party aims to underscore the perceived failures of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. The BJP is confident that this campaign, spotlighting alleged corruption and governance issues, will pave the way for their success in 2025.

