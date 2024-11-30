Left Menu

Cyclone Fengal Disrupts Life in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Cyclone Fengal's landfall has caused heavy rains and winds in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, disrupting transport and daily life. Authorities have activated emergency protocols, with closure of airports and changes in train schedules. Precautionary measures and relief efforts are underway as the storm continues to impact the region.

Heavy rain and gusty winds witnessed in Puducherry on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

As Cyclone Fengal makes landfall, parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are experiencing severe weather, with heavy rainfall and powerful winds disrupting both road and air travel. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reports the cyclone is located in the southwest Bay of Bengal, affecting areas close to the north Tamil Nadu coast.

Local authorities are in full swing, implementing precautionary measures and setting up relief operations. Puducherry District Collector A. Kulothungan notes that preparations have been thorough, with a war room in place and 4,000 government personnel deployed. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, visiting emergency centers, assures the public of continuous governmental oversight and action.

The MET Department forecasts continued rainfall for the upcoming days. Chennai Airport remains closed, and train services have been adjusted due to the cyclone's impact. Passengers are urged to verify their travel plans amid these significant disruptions, as government agencies coordinate ongoing relief and safety efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

