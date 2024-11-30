Cyclone Fengal Disrupts Life in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

As Cyclone Fengal makes landfall, parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are experiencing severe weather, with heavy rainfall and powerful winds disrupting both road and air travel. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reports the cyclone is located in the southwest Bay of Bengal, affecting areas close to the north Tamil Nadu coast.

Local authorities are in full swing, implementing precautionary measures and setting up relief operations. Puducherry District Collector A. Kulothungan notes that preparations have been thorough, with a war room in place and 4,000 government personnel deployed. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, visiting emergency centers, assures the public of continuous governmental oversight and action.

The MET Department forecasts continued rainfall for the upcoming days. Chennai Airport remains closed, and train services have been adjusted due to the cyclone's impact. Passengers are urged to verify their travel plans amid these significant disruptions, as government agencies coordinate ongoing relief and safety efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)