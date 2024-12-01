Left Menu

Key Parliamentary Session: Strategic Bills and Statements Set in Motion

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is slated to address Parliament on India-China relations, while various other ministers will introduce critical bills and provide updates on important matters, such as skill development and counterfeit currency, amidst ongoing winter parliamentary session ruckus over the opposition's Adani indictment demand.

01-12-2024
EAM S Jaishankar. (File Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to address the Lok Sabha on Monday to discuss recent developments in India's relationship with China during the ongoing winter parliamentary session. According to the parliamentary schedule, other Union Ministers, including Jayant Chaudhary and Pankaj Chaudhary, will present statements on significant matters.

Jayant Chaudhary will elaborate on the implementation status of the 56th Standing Committee's recommendations concerning the SANKALP project under the Ministry of Skill Development. Meanwhile, Pankaj Chaudhary will amend a previous response provided about counterfeit currency issues, addressing question No. 101 from MP Selvaganapathi T M.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to propose amendments to various banking laws, and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will introduce changes to the Railways Act. Additionally, Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal plans to introduce the Coastal Shipping Bill to enhance national coastal trade security, while Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move the Oilfields Amendment Bill. Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu also aims to regulate the aviation sector with the new Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill. In tandem, several Union Ministers will present papers in the Rajya Sabha amidst a contentious session marked by demands to address the Adani indictment issue raised by the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

