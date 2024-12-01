Left Menu

Delhi Police Intensifies Crackdown on Drugs Ahead of New Year Festivities

Delhi Police launches a robust month-long anti-drug campaign amid New Year preparation, adopting a zero-tolerance approach to narcotics. The drive aims to eradicate drug abuse through collaboration with stakeholders and includes strategic measures like awareness programs, raids, and financial investigations to curb trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 14:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police has initiated a comprehensive, month-long anti-drug campaign, aimed at intensifying the crackdown on narcotics in the capital, coinciding with the New Year preparations. The campaign is rooted in a zero-tolerance policy and seeks to involve all stakeholders and the public in eradicating drug abuse.

Special Commissioner of Police, Crime, Devesh Chandra Srivastava, reported that until November 15, 2024, Delhi Police had apprehended 1520 individuals in over 1100 NDPS cases, recovering substantial quantities of heroin, cocaine, ganja, and other narcotics. Offenders face stringent actions under the PITNDPS Act, with financial probes freezing assets worth millions.

The Delhi government's strategic anti-narcotics initiative includes identifying hotspots, launching awareness programs, and conducting raids across numerous locations like schools, hostels, and public transport hubs. Collaboration with educational institutions and public reporting incentivized by cash rewards are key elements of this drive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

