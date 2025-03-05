Left Menu

Bombay High Court Highlights Need for Rigorous Adherence to NDPS Act

The Bombay High Court emphasized the urgency of following strict procedures when addressing drug trafficking cases, balancing individual liberty with societal safety. Four individuals were granted bail citing procedural discrepancies. The court stressed training officers to execute their duties in line with the NDPS Act to combat the 'quasi pandemic' of drug abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 15:45 IST
Bombay High Court Highlights Need for Rigorous Adherence to NDPS Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has underlined the imperative need for meticulous adherence to procedural laws in drug trafficking cases, calling the issue a 'quasi pandemic' impacting society globally, not just in India.

In its recent decision, the court granted bail to four medical representatives arrested in 2023 under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, highlighting procedural irregularities in their arrest and premises search.

The court's statement stresses a balanced approach: stringent enforcement against drug-related crimes without undermining individual liberties, and emphasizes stricter implementation of NDPS Act guidelines to foster a drug-free society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025