Bombay High Court Highlights Need for Rigorous Adherence to NDPS Act
The Bombay High Court emphasized the urgency of following strict procedures when addressing drug trafficking cases, balancing individual liberty with societal safety. Four individuals were granted bail citing procedural discrepancies. The court stressed training officers to execute their duties in line with the NDPS Act to combat the 'quasi pandemic' of drug abuse.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court has underlined the imperative need for meticulous adherence to procedural laws in drug trafficking cases, calling the issue a 'quasi pandemic' impacting society globally, not just in India.
In its recent decision, the court granted bail to four medical representatives arrested in 2023 under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, highlighting procedural irregularities in their arrest and premises search.
The court's statement stresses a balanced approach: stringent enforcement against drug-related crimes without undermining individual liberties, and emphasizes stricter implementation of NDPS Act guidelines to foster a drug-free society.
(With inputs from agencies.)