Bombay High Court Highlights Need for Rigorous Adherence to NDPS Act

The Bombay High Court has underlined the imperative need for meticulous adherence to procedural laws in drug trafficking cases, calling the issue a 'quasi pandemic' impacting society globally, not just in India.

In its recent decision, the court granted bail to four medical representatives arrested in 2023 under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, highlighting procedural irregularities in their arrest and premises search.

The court's statement stresses a balanced approach: stringent enforcement against drug-related crimes without undermining individual liberties, and emphasizes stricter implementation of NDPS Act guidelines to foster a drug-free society.

