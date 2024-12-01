Left Menu

Volkswagen Faces Nationwide Strikes

Volkswagen's workforce in Germany is set to initiate warning strikes on Monday, according to the IG Metall union. This marks the first significant walkouts at the automaker's domestic plants since 2018, highlighting growing tensions between workers and management over wage disputes.

Updated: 01-12-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 18:20 IST
Employees at Volkswagen in Germany are scheduled to commence warning strikes on Monday, as announced by the IG Metall union.

This event signifies the first major industrial action at the company's domestic facilities since 2018.

The strikes underscore escalating tensions over wage negotiations between Volkswagen and its workforce.

