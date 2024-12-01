Rising Tensions: India Voices Concern Over Minority Safety in Bangladesh

Amid escalating tensions between India and Bangladesh over minority rights and security, Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir asserted on Sunday the constitutional obligation that each country has to protect its minority populations. He emphasized that India remains committed to ensuring that the majority demographic extends protection to minority groups globally, as stated by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Mir pointed out that failing in this crucial duty places any country, including Bangladesh, in breach of their constitutional responsibilities. Tensions in Bangladesh have intensified with reports of increasing violence against minority communities, highlighted by the destruction of temples and the arrest of former priest Chinmoy Krishna Das.

The situation further deteriorated with the arrest of two ISKCON monks, Adipurush Shyam Das and Ranganath Das Brahmachari, by Bangladeshi authorities on Friday. Radha Raman, Vice President of ISKCON Kolkata, claimed that these arrests followed the monks' visit to the detained Chinmoy Krishna Das, who faced sedition charges on November 25. Additionally, the ISKCON center in Bangladesh suffered vandalism amid the unrest.

India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep concern over the rise of extremist rhetoric and escalating violence in Bangladesh. The Indian government has consistently raised the issue of targeted violence against Hindus and other minority groups with Bangladesh, seeking prompt actions to ensure their safety and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)