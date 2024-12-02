Left Menu

Cyclone Fengal: Army and NDRF Join Forces in Mass Rescue Operation

Cyclone Fengal's catastrophic impact in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry led to severe flooding, especially around the Sankaraparani River. The Indian Army and NDRF have been executing extensive rescue operations, evacuating residents from inundated areas like Krishna Nagar. Collaborative relief efforts continue as authorities assess the situation.

Cyclone Fengal bore its destructive force upon north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, unleashing torrential rains and causing widespread flooding in coastal regions. Particularly hit was the union territory where areas around the Sankaraparani River suffered severe inundation, with over 200 homes submerged in NR Nagar. Rescue efforts are currently underway, spearheaded by the Indian Army in collaboration with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to extricate stranded residents.

The rescue teams are navigating the waterlogged streets of Puducherry, deploying boats to reach and evacuate individuals trapped by the deluge. High-ranking local officials, including the District Collector and Public Works Department Minister, are on site, managing the crisis and hastening relief efforts. The situation has mobilized resources across several governmental departments to prioritize human safety.

Throughout Sunday, the Indian Army orchestrated multiple rescue missions across affected regions. Hardly spared were areas such as Krishna Nagar, Kuber Nagar, and Jiva Nagar, where operations successfully extracted hundreds of residents from perilous conditions, averting loss of lives. As the army undertakes continuous evacuation operations, specially reinforced units from the Chennai Garrison Battalion are on the scene, highlighting the criticality of the situation with immediate deployment upon request at midnight by the Puducherry District Collector.

