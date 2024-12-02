Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar Calls for Dialogue Amid Farmers' Protests

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar urges resolving farmers' issues through open dialogue, emphasizing India's rural roots during Raja Mahendra Pratap's birth anniversary. As farmers plan marches towards Delhi, heightened security and traffic checks are enforced. Dhankhar promises 24/7 support, highlighting the importance of addressing agricultural grievances for national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:30 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has underscored the importance of resolving farmers' grievances through open dialogue, advocating for a collaborative approach in tackling agricultural issues facing the nation. Marking the 138th birth anniversary of Raja Mahendra Pratap, Dhankhar emphasized the critical role of farmers as the cornerstone of India's development, urging a shift from confrontation to constructive discourse.

As thousands of farmers gear up to march towards Delhi, demanding compensation and benefits under new agricultural reforms, security measures have been intensified across the Delhi-Noida border. Police continue to engage in dialogue with the farmers, implementing a comprehensive 3-tier security plan involving 5,000 officers and traffic advisories to manage congestion.

Dhankhar reiterated his steadfast commitment to supporting farmers, pledging to keep his door open 24/7 for resolving their issues swiftly. He cautioned against letting concerns fester, stressing that actions reflective of unity and mutual understanding are key to a prosperous India. Meanwhile, organizations like the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad are set to participate in the protest to seek essential guarantees like the Minimum Support Price.

(With inputs from agencies.)

