Mirae Asset Acquires Sharekhan: A Strategic Leap in India's Financial Market

Mirae Asset Financial Group has successfully acquired Sharekhan, marking a significant step in their journey within India's retail brokerage market. This acquisition aims to combine Mirae Asset's global resources with Sharekhan's local expertise, offering enhanced financial services and wealth creation opportunities to clients in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:30 IST
  • India

Mirae Asset Financial Group has announced the completion of its acquisition of Sharekhan, after obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals. This marks a pivotal moment for both companies as Sharekhan becomes part of the Mirae Asset family, blending global financial expertise with local market understanding.

The acquisition aims to leverage Mirae Asset's international reach and Sharekhan's established market presence to create a comprehensive financial services platform across India. This strategic move is set to enhance the range of offerings and extend financial services to a diverse clientele throughout the country.

With the integration officially recognized, clients can anticipate uninterrupted access to their accounts coupled with an expanded selection of financial products and advisory services, courtesy of Mirae Asset's international options and tools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

