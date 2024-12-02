Left Menu

Aramco Secures Strategic Stake in Horse Powertrain

Saudi Arabian Oil Co., also known as Aramco, has completed the acquisition of a 10% stake in Horse Powertrain Limited. This investment values the enterprise at EUR 7.4 billion. Renault Group and Geely retain a 45% equity stake each in Horse Powertrain.

Updated: 02-12-2024 16:53 IST
Saudi Arabian Oil Co., popularly known as Aramco, has successfully acquired a 10% stake in Horse Powertrain Limited.

This significant investment by Aramco pegs the enterprise's value at EUR 7.4 billion.

Renault Group alongside Geely, through Geely Holding and Geely Auto, maintain their individual 45% equity stakes in the collaboration.

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

