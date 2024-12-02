Aramco Secures Strategic Stake in Horse Powertrain
Saudi Arabian Oil Co., also known as Aramco, has completed the acquisition of a 10% stake in Horse Powertrain Limited. This investment values the enterprise at EUR 7.4 billion. Renault Group and Geely retain a 45% equity stake each in Horse Powertrain.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:53 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)
