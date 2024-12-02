PM Modi Unveils Modern Criminal Laws: A New Era in Indian Justice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to usher in a new era for India's judicial system by dedicating three significant new criminal laws to the nation on December 3 in Chandigarh. The reforms include the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which have been designed to modernize and replace outdated colonial-era legislation.

These laws are part of an ambitious initiative to transform the judicial landscape of India, shifting focus from mere punishment to ensuring justice. The program, themed 'Secure Society, Developed India - From Punishment to Justice', reflects the Prime Minister's vision of a reformed legal framework that addresses contemporary societal needs. The initiative fosters transparency and efficiency within the legal system, making it more adaptable for today's challenges.

Since their national implementation on July 1, these landmark criminal laws have introduced new mechanisms to tackle issues such as cybercrime and organized crime, ensuring better protection and justice for victims. A demonstration during the launch will showcase the effectiveness of these laws, featuring a simulated crime scene investigation to highlight their practical application in reshaping the criminal justice landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)