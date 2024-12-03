Left Menu

Asomi Saras Mela: A Celebration of Craft and Entrepreneurship

The Asomi Saras Mela is a 16-day fair hosted by Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission in Guwahati. It showcases 226 stalls from Self-Help Groups and micro-entrepreneurs from Assam and beyond, providing a platform for selling handmade products. The fair expects high visitor engagement until December 15.

Visual from Asomi Saras Mela 2024-25. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The vibrant Asomi Saras Mela is unfolding at the Veterinary College grounds in Guwahati's Khanapara from November 30 to December 15. This 16-day event, managed by the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) under the state's Panchayat & Rural Development Department, welcomes visitors daily from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm.

State Mission Director of ASRLM, Nibedan Das Patowary, informed ANI of the fair's scale, boasting 226 stalls featuring both local and national exhibitors. 'We're determined to elevate the exposure of Self Help Groups and micro-entrepreneurs,' Patowary stated, emphasizing the annual effort to support grassroots business across district and state levels.

Entrepreneurs like Kalpana Taye from Dhemaji district have witnessed encouraging sales, underscoring the government's initiative to boost local commerce. According to participants such as Chitra Basumatary and Deepak Verma, the mela not only fosters economic activity but also serves as a vibrant cultural exchange, displaying both Assam's and other states' craftsmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

