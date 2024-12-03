Left Menu

Carlsberg Divests Russian Interest to Local Management Team

Danish brewer Carlsberg plans to sell its stake in Russia's Baltika Breweries to longtime employees through a management buyout. Russian government approved sale of Carlsberg's assets to VG Invest for 34 billion roubles. Transaction includes cash and shareholdings in Carlsberg Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:09 IST
Carlsberg Divests Russian Interest to Local Management Team
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, Danish brewing giant Carlsberg has announced plans to sell its shares in Russia's Baltika Breweries to a team of longstanding employees, marking a management buyout expected to conclude swiftly.

The development follows a report by Reuters, stating that Russia's government approved the asset sale to VG Invest, a domestic entity closely associated with brewery holdings, for a substantial amount of 34 billion roubles, equivalent to $320.75 million.

Carlsberg will receive not only a cash payment but also shareholdings in Carlsberg Azerbaijan and Carlsberg Kazakhstan, thereby effectively divesting its Russian interests in a strategic realignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024