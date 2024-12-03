Left Menu

Global Markets Surge Amid Tech Rally and US Dollar Fluctuations

Asian and European stocks surged thanks to tech companies driving Wall Street to record highs. Japan's Nikkei and several European indices rose, while the US dollar stabilized after a previous surge. Political tensions in France and tariff threats from the US also affected market movements and currency valuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:15 IST
Stock markets across Asia and Europe experienced a resurgence on Tuesday, driven in part by a strong performance in tech stocks in the US. Japan's Nikkei index surged by 1.91%, and the MSCI Asia index saw a 1.16% rise, bolstered by Wall Street's record highs overnight.

European indices followed suit with the Stoxx 600 climbing by 0.62% and France's CAC 40 rising 0.94%, despite political uncertainties in France. The tech rally also steadied the US dollar, which had previously jumped due to various economic and political factors, including US tariff threats.

Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan faced pressures, nearing a 13-month low amidst ongoing US-China tariff tensions. Economic indicators, such as the FedWatch Tool's rate cut predictions and upcoming employment data, continue to play a critical role in shaping investor sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

