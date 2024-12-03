Global Markets Surge Amid Tech Rally and US Dollar Fluctuations

Stock markets across Asia and Europe experienced a resurgence on Tuesday, driven in part by a strong performance in tech stocks in the US. Japan's Nikkei index surged by 1.91%, and the MSCI Asia index saw a 1.16% rise, bolstered by Wall Street's record highs overnight.

European indices followed suit with the Stoxx 600 climbing by 0.62% and France's CAC 40 rising 0.94%, despite political uncertainties in France. The tech rally also steadied the US dollar, which had previously jumped due to various economic and political factors, including US tariff threats.

Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan faced pressures, nearing a 13-month low amidst ongoing US-China tariff tensions. Economic indicators, such as the FedWatch Tool's rate cut predictions and upcoming employment data, continue to play a critical role in shaping investor sentiment.

