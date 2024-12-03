MODIFI's Ambitious Plans for India's SMEs: Transforming Trade Finance

Amsterdam-based fintech firm MODIFI announced plans to support over 5,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in India within the next two to three years, positioning India at the heart of its global expansion strategy.

Since its inception, MODIFI has facilitated over USD 3 billion in global trade, working with 1,800 partners across more than 55 countries. India was the company's first market outside Europe, and it remains a crucial focus for growth, especially in export sectors like renewables, automotive, chemicals, and textiles.

With a substantial USD 15 million in Series C funding, MODIFI is set to bolster its India operations, enhancing local teams, forming strategic partnerships, and advancing its technology to meet increasing demands for flexible, digital trade finance solutions.

