Left Menu

MODIFI's Ambitious Plans for India's SMEs: Transforming Trade Finance

Fintech company MODIFI aims to finance over 5,000 SMEs in India over the next two to three years. Focused on digital trade finance, the company will leverage its Series C funding and enhance its operations, workforce, and technology to strengthen its presence in key export sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:26 IST
MODIFI's Ambitious Plans for India's SMEs: Transforming Trade Finance
Eden Renewables India is a joint venture between EDF Renewables and Total Eren. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amsterdam-based fintech firm MODIFI announced plans to support over 5,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in India within the next two to three years, positioning India at the heart of its global expansion strategy.

Since its inception, MODIFI has facilitated over USD 3 billion in global trade, working with 1,800 partners across more than 55 countries. India was the company's first market outside Europe, and it remains a crucial focus for growth, especially in export sectors like renewables, automotive, chemicals, and textiles.

With a substantial USD 15 million in Series C funding, MODIFI is set to bolster its India operations, enhancing local teams, forming strategic partnerships, and advancing its technology to meet increasing demands for flexible, digital trade finance solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024