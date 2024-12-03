Left Menu

PNB Housing Finance Targets Affordable Segment Growth with 'Roshni' Initiative

PNB Housing Finance plans to expand its affordable loan book to Rs 5,000 crore by year-end and Rs 15,000 crore by 2027. It aims to grow its non-housing portfolio and establish a new 'Loan Against Property' vertical. Plans include opening 40 new branches and raising funds through ECBs.

Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:24 IST
PNB Housing Finance is gearing up to expand its loan book in the affordable segment to Rs 5,000 crore by the end of the current financial year, with sights set on reaching Rs 15,000 crore by March 2027. The current loan book, under the affordable segment 'Roshini,' stands at Rs 3,000 crore as of the second quarter of FY'25.

To drive this growth, the company is leveraging initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0 and an ambitious branch expansion plan. The mortgage lender's MD and CEO, Girish Kousgi, revealed these targets while discussing plans to establish a new 'Loan Against Property' vertical in the upcoming financial year.

Additionally, PNB Housing Finance intends to raise between USD 100-125 million this fiscal year via External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) to fund a projected 17% loan growth. The company's growth strategy also includes expanding its distribution network by opening 40 new branches, aiming to achieve a loan assets milestone of Rs 1 lakh crore by March 2027.

