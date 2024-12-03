Empowering Divyangjans: A Commitment to Inclusivity and Progress
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath lauded PM Modi's emphasis on respect for Divyangjans, highlighting the state's initiatives on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Distributing assistive devices and announcing enhanced pensions, the government pledges to uplift marginalized communities through improved infrastructure and educational opportunities.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to uplift Divyangjans by emphasizing respect and inclusivity. Highlighting their achievements, he affirmed the state's commitment to supporting persons with disabilities.
During the International Day of Persons with Disabilities event, Adityanath distributed tablets and assistive devices, reinforcing the state's dedication to empowering individuals with disabilities. He cited historical and contemporary examples of Divyangjans excelling in various fields.
Adityanath emphasized infrastructure improvements, including enhanced pension schemes and educational support, to aid differently-abled individuals. The government is also expanding academic institutions and medical facilities, showcasing a comprehensive approach to inclusivity for marginalized communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
