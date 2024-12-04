Indian Army Unveils Wushu Sanda Arena to Inspire Manipur's Youth

Left Menu

The Indian Army inaugurated a state-of-the-art Wushu Sanda Arena in Manipur's Nachou village as part of its initiative to promote sports and healthy living. The arena, built to international standards, serves as a training ground for young athletes. The effort highlights the Army's community contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 09:48 IST
Indian Army establishes Wushu Sanda Arena in Bishnupur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move to bolster sports enthusiasm among the youth of Manipur, the Indian Army's Spear Corps on Tuesday unveiled a cutting-edge Wushu Sanda Arena. This facility was handed over to the Bishnupur District Wushu Association in Nachou village, aimed at encouraging young athletes to lead disciplined and active lifestyles.

The event saw participation from notable figures including the President of the Bishnupur District Wushu Association, the Vice-President of the Wushu Association in Manipur, along with local leaders and aspiring athletes. The new arena meets international standards and offers young Wushu enthusiasts a platform to hone their skills and compete at higher levels.

Wushu, a traditional martial art, enjoys growing popularity in India, especially in Manipur, known for its sports talent. Local athletes demonstrated their skills during the event, highlighting the Army's dual role as protectors and community benefactors. Prior to this, the Army conducted medical camps aiding over 813 people in Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

