Tensions Erupt as Strike Hits Mali's Largest Gold Mine
A workers' strike at B2Gold's Fekola mine in Mali has partially halted operations due to the controversial dismissal of some employees. While B2Gold claims operations exceed reported levels, the company faces demands to reinstate workers acknowledged as wrongfully dismissed by a court decision.
Mali
- Mali
The Fekola mine in southwest Mali, operated by B2Gold, is currently facing significant disruptions due to a workers' strike initiated over the dismissal of colleagues. Sources indicate that mining operations have dropped to just 25% of their full capacity.
B2Gold counters these claims by stating that production continues at a level "well in excess" of the 25% reported, despite acknowledging the strike's impact. The strike began on Nov. 29 after allegations surfaced concerning the dismissal of workers engaged in alleged illegal activities, according to B2Gold.
At the core of the conflict is a court ruling supporting the assertion that the dismissals were unjust. Union leaders, including Karim Fomba, are urging B2Gold to reinstate the dismissed workers, highlighting the company's need to comply with legal decisions. Fekola, a keystone operation for B2Gold, is among the largest mining enterprises in Mali.
