Tensions Erupt as Strike Hits Mali's Largest Gold Mine

The Fekola mine in southwest Mali, operated by B2Gold, is currently facing significant disruptions due to a workers' strike initiated over the dismissal of colleagues. Sources indicate that mining operations have dropped to just 25% of their full capacity.

B2Gold counters these claims by stating that production continues at a level "well in excess" of the 25% reported, despite acknowledging the strike's impact. The strike began on Nov. 29 after allegations surfaced concerning the dismissal of workers engaged in alleged illegal activities, according to B2Gold.

At the core of the conflict is a court ruling supporting the assertion that the dismissals were unjust. Union leaders, including Karim Fomba, are urging B2Gold to reinstate the dismissed workers, highlighting the company's need to comply with legal decisions. Fekola, a keystone operation for B2Gold, is among the largest mining enterprises in Mali.

