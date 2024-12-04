BSF Heightens Vigilance: Women's Empowerment on the Indo-Bangla Border

Amid increasing unrest in Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) has strengthened security protocols along the Indo-Bangla border to curtail any potential risks to India. This heightened vigilance comes in response to a series of violent incidents in Bangladesh, which have raised concerns in the nearby Indian state of Tripura, given its geographical and cultural proximity to Bangladesh.

A particular incident at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala on December 2 further fueled worries, prompting Indian authorities to intensify border surveillance. In response, the BSF has bolstered its presence, with personnel on high alert to handle any spillover effects and maintain strict security control along the boundary.

Women constables like Riyanka Mukherjee and Mukuriya Ila exemplify empowerment through their roles in the BSF. Constable Mukherjee highlights the empowering nature of her work, encouraging women to assert responsibility and security. Meanwhile, Constable Ila stresses the pride and security that her position affords, despite familial concerns, urging women to embrace roles in the armed forces.

Echoing this sentiment, Rajesh Lenge, Second-in-Command, notes that the BSF is committed to round-the-clock duty. Lenge emphasizes the deployment of additional personnel to ensure unwavering vigilance and security at the border, asserting the BSF's capability and readiness to tackle any situation that may arise.

(With inputs from agencies.)