Left Menu

BSF Heightens Vigilance: Women's Empowerment on the Indo-Bangla Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) has ramped up security at the Indo-Bangla border amid escalating tensions in Bangladesh. Enhanced vigilance follows incidents of violence in Bangladesh, affecting the Indian state of Tripura. Women BSF constables express empowerment through their vital roles in maintaining border security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:21 IST
BSF Heightens Vigilance: Women's Empowerment on the Indo-Bangla Border
Rajesh Lenge, Command in Second,BSF (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid increasing unrest in Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) has strengthened security protocols along the Indo-Bangla border to curtail any potential risks to India. This heightened vigilance comes in response to a series of violent incidents in Bangladesh, which have raised concerns in the nearby Indian state of Tripura, given its geographical and cultural proximity to Bangladesh.

A particular incident at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala on December 2 further fueled worries, prompting Indian authorities to intensify border surveillance. In response, the BSF has bolstered its presence, with personnel on high alert to handle any spillover effects and maintain strict security control along the boundary.

Women constables like Riyanka Mukherjee and Mukuriya Ila exemplify empowerment through their roles in the BSF. Constable Mukherjee highlights the empowering nature of her work, encouraging women to assert responsibility and security. Meanwhile, Constable Ila stresses the pride and security that her position affords, despite familial concerns, urging women to embrace roles in the armed forces.

Echoing this sentiment, Rajesh Lenge, Second-in-Command, notes that the BSF is committed to round-the-clock duty. Lenge emphasizes the deployment of additional personnel to ensure unwavering vigilance and security at the border, asserting the BSF's capability and readiness to tackle any situation that may arise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024