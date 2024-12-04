Attempted Assassination at Golden Temple Sparks Political Turmoil in Punjab
Jasmeet Kaur, the wife of Narain Singh Chaura, condemned her husband's attempt to assassinate Sukhbir Singh Badal. The attack at the Golden Temple was described as an extremist assault on moderate forces by SAD leader Naresh Gujral while Congress blamed state negligence.
- Country:
- India
Jasmeet Kaur, wife of Narain Singh Chaura, condemned her husband's assassination attempt on Sukhbir Singh Badal, a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, at the Golden Temple on Wednesday. She revealed that her husband had informed her of attending a 'death anniversary programme' in Amritsar, with no prior knowledge of his actions.
Narain Singh Chaura was previously held in jails across Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Gurdaspur. 'I had no idea of his plans until reporters approached me,' Kaur shared with journalists, denouncing her husband's deeds.
The foiled attack prompted SAD leader Naresh Gujral to describe it as an extremist assault on Punjab's moderate forces, calling for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe. Gujral alleged the assailant's Khalistani links, asserting it was an attempt to destabilize Punjab.
Meanwhile, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring criticized the state's '100 per cent negligence' over the incident. The attack on Badal, who was performing religious penance at the Temple's entrance, was thwarted by vigilant Punjab Police officers, who seized the gun and apprehended the attacker.
Badal, serving as a 'tankhaiya' for past misconducts declared by the Akal Takht, was fulfilling religious penance with a placard around his neck during the assault. The Akal Takht had imposed the sentence in light of errors by the SAD-led government from 2007 to 2017. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amritsar Police Uncover International Weapon Smuggling Ring
Mysterious Object Sparks Security Alert Near Amritsar
Punjab Police Bust Major Criminal Modules: Arrests and Arms Seized
International Arms Smuggling Racket Dismantled in Amritsar
Punjab Police Busts Organized Criminal Module Linked to Tihar Jail