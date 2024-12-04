Left Menu

Attempted Assassination at Golden Temple Sparks Political Turmoil in Punjab

Jasmeet Kaur, the wife of Narain Singh Chaura, condemned her husband's attempt to assassinate Sukhbir Singh Badal. The attack at the Golden Temple was described as an extremist assault on moderate forces by SAD leader Naresh Gujral while Congress blamed state negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:46 IST
Attempted Assassination at Golden Temple Sparks Political Turmoil in Punjab
Jasmeet Kaur, the wife of Narain Singh Chaura (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jasmeet Kaur, wife of Narain Singh Chaura, condemned her husband's assassination attempt on Sukhbir Singh Badal, a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, at the Golden Temple on Wednesday. She revealed that her husband had informed her of attending a 'death anniversary programme' in Amritsar, with no prior knowledge of his actions.

Narain Singh Chaura was previously held in jails across Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Gurdaspur. 'I had no idea of his plans until reporters approached me,' Kaur shared with journalists, denouncing her husband's deeds.

The foiled attack prompted SAD leader Naresh Gujral to describe it as an extremist assault on Punjab's moderate forces, calling for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe. Gujral alleged the assailant's Khalistani links, asserting it was an attempt to destabilize Punjab.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring criticized the state's '100 per cent negligence' over the incident. The attack on Badal, who was performing religious penance at the Temple's entrance, was thwarted by vigilant Punjab Police officers, who seized the gun and apprehended the attacker.

Badal, serving as a 'tankhaiya' for past misconducts declared by the Akal Takht, was fulfilling religious penance with a placard around his neck during the assault. The Akal Takht had imposed the sentence in light of errors by the SAD-led government from 2007 to 2017. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024