Attempted Assassination at Golden Temple Sparks Political Turmoil in Punjab

Jasmeet Kaur, wife of Narain Singh Chaura, condemned her husband's assassination attempt on Sukhbir Singh Badal, a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, at the Golden Temple on Wednesday. She revealed that her husband had informed her of attending a 'death anniversary programme' in Amritsar, with no prior knowledge of his actions.

Narain Singh Chaura was previously held in jails across Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Gurdaspur. 'I had no idea of his plans until reporters approached me,' Kaur shared with journalists, denouncing her husband's deeds.

The foiled attack prompted SAD leader Naresh Gujral to describe it as an extremist assault on Punjab's moderate forces, calling for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe. Gujral alleged the assailant's Khalistani links, asserting it was an attempt to destabilize Punjab.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring criticized the state's '100 per cent negligence' over the incident. The attack on Badal, who was performing religious penance at the Temple's entrance, was thwarted by vigilant Punjab Police officers, who seized the gun and apprehended the attacker.

Badal, serving as a 'tankhaiya' for past misconducts declared by the Akal Takht, was fulfilling religious penance with a placard around his neck during the assault. The Akal Takht had imposed the sentence in light of errors by the SAD-led government from 2007 to 2017. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)