Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi Hosts Estonian Minister for Bilateral Meeting on Agriculture Cooperation

Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary of the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare (DA&FW), welcomed Ms. Piret Hartman, Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture of Estonia, to Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi for a bilateral meeting aimed at enhancing agricultural cooperation between India and Estonia. The discussion centered on leveraging technology, promoting sustainable practices, and fostering innovation in agriculture and allied sectors.

Dr. Chaturvedi highlighted India's priorities in agriculture, focusing on:

Ensuring Food Security: Leveraging technology for efficient service delivery and production enhancement.

Climate-Resilient Farming: Promoting organic farming, efficient water use, and sustainable soil management.

Crop Diversification: Encouraging diversification into livestock, fisheries, and horticultural value addition to increase farmers' income.

Support for Small Farmers: Boosting Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), contract farming, and natural farming techniques.

Water Resource Optimization: Initiatives such as Catch the Rain and improved irrigation systems to ensure surface water usage and maintenance of reservoirs and ponds.

Dr. Chaturvedi emphasized the importance of agricultural exports and integrating digital technologies to modernize farming practices.

Estonia’s Contribution and Interest

Ms. Piret Hartman shared Estonia’s expertise in organic farming, sustainable agriculture, and food safety. She highlighted Estonia’s advancements in IT-driven solutions, including:

Precision Agriculture: Using technology to optimize water and resource usage.

Food Processing Collaboration: Exploring opportunities in adding value to agricultural products.

Agri-Tech Innovations: Estonia’s success in utilizing digital platforms to improve agricultural productivity.

She expressed a strong interest in partnering with India on food processing, technology exchange, and enhancing productivity through innovations.

Expanding Opportunities in Agri-Tech and Food Processing

Mr. Minhaj Alam, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), underscored the potential of India’s food processing sector for investment and collaboration. Shri Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Joint Secretary for International Cooperation (IC), highlighted opportunities for partnership in India’s thriving agri-tech start-up ecosystem, which aligns with both nations' goals of modernizing agriculture.

Strengthening Institutional Mechanisms for Collaboration

Both sides agreed on the need for institutional mechanisms to further explore areas of cooperation. Key priorities include:

Sustainable Agricultural Practices: Joint research and capacity-building programs.

Technology Exchange: Collaborating on IT-driven solutions to address challenges such as climate resilience and resource optimization.

Capacity-Building Initiatives: Training programs and knowledge-sharing to empower agricultural stakeholders.

Attendees and Representation

The high-level meeting was attended by:

India: Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi (DA&FW), Mr. Minhaj Alam (MoFPI), Shri Ajeet Kumar Sahu (IC, DA&FW), and representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Estonia: Ms. Marje Luup (Ambassador to India), Ms. Marika Saar (Counsellor), and Mr. Margus Solnson (Deputy Head of Mission).

A Step Forward in Strengthening Bilateral Ties

This bilateral engagement is a significant step in strengthening India-Estonia relations, especially in agriculture and allied sectors. By focusing on sustainability, innovation, and technology, both countries aim to foster mutually beneficial partnerships and enhance global agricultural standards.