Vijender Gupta Criticizes AAP for Delaying Key Infrastructure Projects

During the concluding session of the Delhi Assembly's winter session, Opposition leader Vijender Gupta launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. He accused them of hindering central government initiatives by not disbursing the city's share of funds for key infrastructure projects.

Gupta referenced a November 2024 letter from Delhi Metro requesting Rs 7,000 crore for several metro corridors under Phase IV. He alleged that despite increasing revenue expenditures in its revised budget, the Delhi government failed to allocate necessary funds, potentially obstructing metro connectivity for the city's residents.

Compounding his critique, Gupta pointed out lapses regarding the Eastern Peripheral Road by NHAI and the Rapid Rail Project by NCRTC, citing these examples as evidence of the AAP's reluctance to cooperate on vital public welfare schemes. Despite being present, Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi did not address Gupta's calls for immediate fund allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)